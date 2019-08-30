News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50

Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 10:04 AM

A man sentenced to life in prison in the US for stealing 50.75 dollars (€45.97) is to walk free after having his jail term reduced to time served.

Alvin Kennard, 58, was ordered to be freed from prison on Wednesday after serving 36 years and that order is now being processed by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Court records show Kennard was sentenced to life in 1983 under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for stealing from a bakery.

He was previously charged with burglary and grand larceny, making him eligible to be sentenced under the act.

His lawyer Carla Crowder argued that he would have received a 20-year maximum sentence under new guidelines.

She said Kennard plans to live with his family after his release and work in carpentry.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walkingOur bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festivalThe rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

UCC to get €25m of third level education building fundUCC to get €25m of third level education building fund

AlabamaAlvin Kennard

More in this Section

Jackson Carlaw appointed interim leader as search for Ruth Davidson successor startsJackson Carlaw appointed interim leader as search for Ruth Davidson successor starts

Colombian leader offers reward for arrest after Farc official resumes insurgencyColombian leader offers reward for arrest after Farc official resumes insurgency

Judge ends criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein with tribute to accusersJudge ends criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein with tribute to accusers

Trophy hunting bans bad for biodiversity, say conservationistsTrophy hunting bans bad for biodiversity, say conservationists


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »