NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man suspected of shooting Nipsey Hussle charged with murder

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 10:25 PM

The man suspected of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges against 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is set to appear in court after a 48-hour manhunt.

He has not yet entered a plea, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Authorities say Holder and Hussle, who knew each other, had several conversations on Sunday outside the rapper’s South LA clothing store.

Eric Holder has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder (LAPD/AP)

They say Holder eventually returned with a handgun and shot Hussle, who was declared dead at a hospital. He also wounded two other men during the attack, authorities said.

If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.

In 2012 he pleaded no contest to possession of a loaded firearm and was sentenced to six months in jail and three years’ probation.

The case filed on Thursday includes a charge that he was a felon in possession of a gun during the attack on Hussle.

The rapper and suspect had some sort of personal dispute the day of the shooting, police said, declining to give further details about their relationship.

Hussle, 33, was engaged to actress Lauren London, with whom he had a two-year-old son. He had another daughter from a previous relationship.

He was a beloved figure in the community that he was seeking to rebuild starting with his clothing store, among his fellow entertainers, and with public officials who praised his philanthropy and advocacy.

Hussle had success in hip-hop’s inner circles for 10 years through his coveted mixtapes, then last year broke big with his major-label debut album, “Victory Lap,” which was nominated for a Grammy.

The California State Senate adjourned in his honor on Thursday.

Congresswoman Karen Bass said she planned to honor Hussle on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

“I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever,” Bass tweeted.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Significant progress in Clondalkin murder probe

Irish men charged with murder in Australia

Man arrested over fatal shooting

'Put us out of our misery' - Limerick father appeals for witnesses to son’s murder 11 years ago to contact gardaí

KEYWORDS

Los AngelesNipsey Hussle

More in this Section

Calls for unity as Nato marks 70th anniversary with Washington gathering

Algerian protesters who helped oust president to seek departure of other leaders

Alesha MacPhail killer launches appeal against prison sentence

JK Rowling’s former personal assistant ordered to repay thousands to author


Lifestyle

No time for a proper spring clean? Try these simple steps for a good refresh instead

9 things to remember if you want to eat pasta like an Italian

How to wear neon the grown-up way

Things to know before visiting Tokyo – according to chef Tim Anderson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »