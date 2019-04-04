Man suspected of shooting Nipsey Hussle charged with murder

The man suspected of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges against 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is set to appear in court after a 48-hour manhunt.

He has not yet entered a plea, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Authorities say Holder and Hussle, who knew each other, had several conversations on Sunday outside the rapper’s South LA clothing store. Eric Holder has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder (LAPD/AP)

They say Holder eventually returned with a handgun and shot Hussle, who was declared dead at a hospital. He also wounded two other men during the attack, authorities said.

If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.

In 2012 he pleaded no contest to possession of a loaded firearm and was sentenced to six months in jail and three years’ probation.

The case filed on Thursday includes a charge that he was a felon in possession of a gun during the attack on Hussle.

The rapper and suspect had some sort of personal dispute the day of the shooting, police said, declining to give further details about their relationship.

Hussle, 33, was engaged to actress Lauren London, with whom he had a two-year-old son. He had another daughter from a previous relationship.

He was a beloved figure in the community that he was seeking to rebuild starting with his clothing store, among his fellow entertainers, and with public officials who praised his philanthropy and advocacy.

Hussle had success in hip-hop’s inner circles for 10 years through his coveted mixtapes, then last year broke big with his major-label debut album, “Victory Lap,” which was nominated for a Grammy.

The California State Senate adjourned in his honor on Thursday.

Congresswoman Karen Bass said she planned to honor Hussle on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

“I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever,” Bass tweeted.

- Press Association