Man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old girl

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 05:07 PM

US Police have named the man suspected of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl, who was found alive yesterday.

Jayme Closs, from Wisconsin, was kidnapped last October after her parents were murdered.

James and Denise Closs were found shot at the family’s home near Barron.

Investigators said Jayme was quickly ruled out as a suspect.

Detectives pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and conducted numerous searches in the effort to find Jayme.

Some tips led officials to recruit 2,000 volunteers for a massive ground search on October 23.

Girl missing in the US after parents killed in October found alive

Jake Thomas Patterson, a 21-year-old from Gordon, Wisconson is being held on two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of kidnapping.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the suspect was not known to Jayme's family.


