News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man survives after being swept over waterfall at Niagara Falls

The Canadian Horse Shoe falls, part of Niagara Falls. Picture: Flickr.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 05:05 PM

A man has survived after having been 'swept over' the Canadian Horseshoe Falls, part of the Niagara Falls in Canada, according to police.

Niagra Parks Police confirmed that a man climbed over a retaining wall at approximately 4am.

The man was found sitting on rocks after a search of the lower river was carried out.

He was transported to hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries for further care.

The Niagara Falls Police said they would not be releasing further information.

The Canadian Horse Shoe Falls drops 188 ft into the Lower Niagara River according to Niagara Parks, with the crest of the falls approximately 2,200 ft wide. The plunge pool is 100 ft deep.

Rapids above the falls can reach a maximum of 40kmph.

READ MORE

US teenager sentenced to life in prison for beheading classmate

More on this topic

‘I have a platform and it’s my duty to use it for good’‘I have a platform and it’s my duty to use it for good’

Ireland captain Caroline O’Hanlon: Sport puts pressure of being a doctor in perspectiveIreland captain Caroline O’Hanlon: Sport puts pressure of being a doctor in perspective

Baby Archie makes first public appearance with mum Meghan Markle Baby Archie makes first public appearance with mum Meghan Markle

Amal Clooney: Trump making honest journalists more vulnerable to abuseAmal Clooney: Trump making honest journalists more vulnerable to abuse

More in this Section

Homicide kills more people than armed conflict; Women continue to bear 'greatest burden'Homicide kills more people than armed conflict; Women continue to bear 'greatest burden'

Germany denies backing Bank of England chief Mark Carney as next head of IMFGermany denies backing Bank of England chief Mark Carney as next head of IMF

May compares Corbyn to 'Groucho Marx' in clash over ‘burning injustices’ during PMQs exchangesMay compares Corbyn to 'Groucho Marx' in clash over ‘burning injustices’ during PMQs exchanges

Indian airline technician crushed by landing gear flapsIndian airline technician crushed by landing gear flaps


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »