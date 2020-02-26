News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man sought over theft of Celtic shirt from UK football museum

Man sought over theft of Celtic shirt from UK football museum
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 06:56 PM

British police have released an image of a man they want to speak to over the theft of a rare Celtic shirt from the UK's National Football Museum.

The green Umbro away jersey, with a jagged white stripe, was only worn in the 1991/92 Scottish Premier Division season and last year appeared in a list of the top 20 worst ever football strips.

The offender walked into the Manchester city centre museum at about 2.30pm on Saturday, February 1, and took the match-worn shirt, bearing the number 10 on the back, from a gallery on the third floor.

Constable Mohammed Niazi, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “The Celtic football shirt that was brazenly taken by a member of the public was a rare and unique item and officers are doing all they can to find whoever is responsible for this theft.

“As a result of our strenuous inquiries and work with the National Football Museum, we have now been able to release this image in the hope of talking to the man in this photograph.

“I understand that the incident happened at a very busy part of the day in a central part of the city centre; therefore, if you recognise this man or were in the football museum at the time of the incident and saw anything unusual or suspicious that could help with our investigations, please contact police.”

Anyone with any information about the theft should contact police on 0161 856 3221.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Celtic shirtGreater Manchester PoliceManchesterNational Football MuseumScottish Premier Division

More in this Section

The 'best person to unite our party': Sadiq Khan backs Keir Starmer in UK Labour leadership raceThe 'best person to unite our party': Sadiq Khan backs Keir Starmer in UK Labour leadership race

Coronavirus: BBC presenter in 'self-isolation' after returning from ski tripCoronavirus: BBC presenter in 'self-isolation' after returning from ski trip

Coronavirus patient dies in Paris hospitalCoronavirus patient dies in Paris hospital

Nespresso launches probe into allegations of child labour on its coffee farmsNespresso launches probe into allegations of child labour on its coffee farms


Lifestyle

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been revealed. These are the destinations that came out tops.3 emerging destinations to add to your travel wish list – according to TripAdvisor data

Rita de Brún speaks with Sean McKeown, Fota Wildlife Park director and longtime Cork resident.‘You’ve got to make the changes you want to see’, says Fota Wildlife director

Designers and sustainability advocates are taking note of this eco-friendly material.What is milkweed floss and how can it be used in sustainable fashion?

Living with Van the Man, touring with Hendrix, and launching stellar musical careers, Irish music legend Dave Robinson tells Ed Power some of his tales from the industry.Music legend Dave Robinson talks touring with Hendrix, living with Van and launching careers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »