Man shot dead in Paris after threatening police with knife

Man shot dead in Paris after threatening police with knife
By Press Association
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 01:01 PM

A man who lunged at a Paris police patrol with a knife and threatened to kill the officers has been shot dead in the French capital’s main business district, police officials said.

The officials said the officers were not injured in the attack at La Defense. They said the officers used their service weapons against the assailant, who died a short time later.

The attack came two months after a civilian police employee went on a stabbing rampage inside Paris police headquarters, killing four colleagues before he was shot dead by a rookie officer.

La Defense, a district of office skyscrapers on the outskirts of the capital, is a major transport hub and shopping area and heavily guarded by foot patrols.

A French soldier was stabbed there in 2013 while on patrol. The soldier survived the attack.

Paris

