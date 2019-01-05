NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man shot dead during police operation in UK

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 07:03 AM

A man has been shot dead by armed officers at an address in Coventry.

Two more men were detained at the scene following an intelligence-led operation in Burnaby Road on Friday night, West Midlands Police said.

Witnesses described seeing a large number of officers in the area, including a significant number of police vehicles.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in the street at around 6.20pm.

“One man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene while two other men were detained by officers,” the force said.

A large number of police cars, along with emergency service vehicles, were reported in the area of Burnaby Road, a largely residential street north of the city centre, in the wake of the incident.

Locals were told to go indoors as a section of the street was closed and “over 17 police cars armed police” arrived.

Adam Court, 26, owner of the local media network Complete Traffic based nearby, told the Press Association: “We heard a lot of sirens heading towards the far end of the street and traffic coming to a swift halt.

READ MORE: Mother-of-two found dead in Donegal was aspiring actress and model

“The road is plagued with a history of serious collisions so this was nothing out of the ordinary.

“But it was the sheer number of police officers at the scene that caused initial concern.”

The area around the scene remained cordoned off on Saturday morning.

West Midlands Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the forces watchdog.

- Press Association


