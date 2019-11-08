News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man sentenced to life for ‘wicked’ murder of ex-partner in UK

By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 01:28 PM

A man who murdered his ex-partner in a “wicked” pre-planned operation has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 27 years.

Ben Lacomba, 39, killed the mother of his three children, Sarah Wellgreen, and disposed of her body in a still undisclosed location.

The 46-year-old beautician had been living a “happy life with much to look forward to” but disappeared without a trace in October 2018.

The body of Sarah Wellgreen has never been found (Family handout/PA)
Despite extensive searches across a huge area, her body has never been found.

In October, Lacomba was convicted of murder despite his attempts to evade justice. He was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court.

Taking into account time spent on remand, Lacomba will spend a minimum of just over 26 years in prison.

