News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man pulled out of rubble nearly three days after hotel collapse

Man pulled out of rubble nearly three days after hotel collapse
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 02:12 AM

A man has been pulled out from the rubble of a collapsed quarantine hotel in China nearly three days after the disaster.

The Xinhua News Agency said the condition of the man, who was buried when the hotel in Quanzhou collapsed, is unknown.

At least 20 people died in the hotel collapse on Saturday, while and a 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued on Monday.

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people in China.

Rescuers pull a young child out from the rubble of a collapsed hotel (Chinatopix/AP)
Rescuers pull a young child out from the rubble of a collapsed hotel (Chinatopix/AP)

The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Most parts of China are quarantining people for 14 days if they are from high-risk areas or even travelled abroad or simply outside their home regions.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimise exposure to the virus.

The building had reportedly been modified illegally before the collapse.

Chinacoronavirushotel collapseQuanzhouTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

I was too scared to call for help, alleged victim tells Salmond trialI was too scared to call for help, alleged victim tells Salmond trial

Nile river cruiser passengers at centre of Covid-19 outbreak put in quarantineNile river cruiser passengers at centre of Covid-19 outbreak put in quarantine

Frozen food sales jump amid Covid-19 stockpiling, says Iceland bossFrozen food sales jump amid Covid-19 stockpiling, says Iceland boss

Toll of Covid-19 on children’s education revealed by UnescoToll of Covid-19 on children’s education revealed by Unesco


Lifestyle

The vogue for sideboards - traditional, vintage and edgy new designs - offers novel potential throughout the home for storage and the opportunity to channel our inner stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanSide hustle: How sideboards can transform a space

Let's fasten our seatbelts as a trip back in time is on the itinerary when we tune into episode three of the Home of the Year tonight.Time travel on the cards in tonight's Home of the Year

The Witcher did it first — but it won’t be the last. HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us is being adapted for television, with Sony’s classic tale of the zombie apocalypse coming to screens next year.Game Tech: Another game gets TV version

Barry Keoghan has a big Marvel role on the way, but he’s still happy to return home to play a tough guy in a new Irish thriller, writes Esther McCarthyBarry Keoghan's career continuing at a gallop

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »