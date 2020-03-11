Man pulled out of rubble nearly three days after hotel collapse

A man has been pulled out from the rubble of a collapsed quarantine hotel in China nearly three days after the disaster.

The Xinhua News Agency said the condition of the man, who was buried when the hotel in Quanzhou collapsed, is unknown.

At least 20 people died in the hotel collapse on Saturday, while and a 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued on Monday.

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people in China. Rescuers pull a young child out from the rubble of a collapsed hotel (Chinatopix/AP)

The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Most parts of China are quarantining people for 14 days if they are from high-risk areas or even travelled abroad or simply outside their home regions.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimise exposure to the virus.

The building had reportedly been modified illegally before the collapse.