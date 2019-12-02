News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man ordered to pay more than £1m for handling 19 stolen vehicles

Man ordered to pay more than £1m for handling 19 stolen vehicles
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 08:04 AM

A man has been ordered to pay more than £1m (€1.17m) for handling 19 stolen vehicles, police in England have said.

Chirag Patel, 40, of Firth Road, Croydon, London, was on November 29 given a confiscation order for the vehicles, which were valued at more than £700,000, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Patel was last year sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to handle stolen goods in relation to 19 vehicles and nine stolen car keys, and for possession of criminal property relating to cash deposits.

Chirag Patel has been ordered to pay a substantial amount for handling stolen vehicles (Scotland Yard/PA)
Chirag Patel has been ordered to pay a substantial amount for handling stolen vehicles (Scotland Yard/PA)

His convictions followed a lengthy investigation.

He was arrested by Croydon’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Unit in February, 2015, when five luxury vehicles with false number plates were found in the basement of his home address.

Police say they then found 26 sets of car keys, lists of vehicles and registrations, equipment for accessing onboard computers, programming keys, numerous mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

Police also found 19 stolen cars with an estimated value of £728,000, nine sets of keys which had been stolen from Jaguar Land Rover’s plant in Solihull in the West Midlands, and a laptop stolen from a Streatham property.

READ MORE

‘Decisive court battle’ over Volkswagen emissions scandal set to begin

The investigation later showed Patel had been using the vehicles in an off-the-books vehicle rental business, police said, adding the cars were used in numerous burglaries and car thefts across London between October 2012 and January 2015, and were kept at properties belonging to Patel, his family or their associates.

Patel has been given a 10-year default prison sentence if he does not repay the money owed.

Chirag PatelScotland Yard

More in this Section

Brain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – studyBrain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – study

Vigil to be held in honour of victims killed in London Bridge terror attackVigil to be held in honour of victims killed in London Bridge terror attack

New statue unveiled in honour of US civil rights pioneer Rosa ParksNew statue unveiled in honour of US civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks

Nigel Farage warns UK politicians not to demonise Donald TrumpNigel Farage warns UK politicians not to demonise Donald Trump


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »