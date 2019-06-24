Man left sitting on car roof as streets flood after heavy rain in the UK

Heavy rain has battered parts of the UK with some areas left flooded at the start of a week where temperatures are expected to rise above 30C across the UK.

The downpours caused significant disruption in Scotland, with Edinburgh particularly badly affected as several roads were closed and tram services were suspended.

Footage posted on social media showed one man had resorted to sitting on the roof of his car in the city, with the vehicle not appearing to move through the flooded street in Corstorphine.

Just a guy sitting on his roof in the rain #rain #Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/jjvkKRmnjh — Danielle (@DanielleDotUK) June 24, 2019

The June washout is set to continue on Tuesday, with severe weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms covering large parts of the UK.

One MP showed the effect of the heavy rain at her constituency office in Edinburgh.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine posted a video on Twitter from inside the building on St John’s Road as water crashed against the front window.

⛈Powers off in my office as we’ve flooded...normal service will resume ASAP!⛈ pic.twitter.com/fRrJBWy5SI — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) June 24, 2019

ScotRail warned passengers that services were running at either reduced speed or being delayed due to flooding on the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Here’s how Bankhead is looking. Avoid the area if you can. #edintravel pic.twitter.com/tPjlbtzdKh— Edinburgh Trams (@EdinburghTrams) June 24, 2019

Hot air moving in from continental Europe will bring drier, sunnier and warmer conditions later in the week, and by Saturday parts of London could get as hot as 35C.

As the week progresses the heat is forecast to build, with southern areas getting the hottest weather.

- Press Association