Man killed in riots over food price hikes in Lebanon

Anger over the crash of Lebanon’s national currency that sent food prices soaring has boiled over into street violence in the northern city of Tripoli, where a man wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces has died.

The violence in Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, with soaring unemployment and poverty, erupted overnight as protesters hurled petrol bombs at several banks and caused wide damage.

Protests also erupted elsewhere in Lebanon, leaving scores injured and more than a dozen people detained, according to the Lebanese military. Protesters scuffle with soldiers in the town of Zouk Mosbeh (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Last week, scattered anti-government protests resumed as authorities began easing the weeks-long lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Lebanon, which has reported 710 cases and 24 deaths so far.

The Lebanese army said “troublemakers who had infiltrated the protesters to attack banks” also threw petrol bombs and grenades at soldiers, setting a military vehicle on fire.

It said 54 troops were injured across the country and the army detained 13 people. Soldiers tackle burning tyres (Bilal Hussein/AP)

The state-run National News Agency said clashes in Tripoli killed one person and left more than 30 injured.

In Beirut, “attackers” set cash machines on fire at a bank early on Tuesday, the agency said.

Public anger has mounted against banks in Lebanon after they imposed capital controls on people’s accounts. Over the weekend, the Lebanese pound hit a record low, with 4,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market, while the official price remained at 1,507 pounds. Anti-government protests broke out in several parts of Lebanon on Monday (Bilal Hussein/AP)

On Sunday night, the Central Bank of Lebanon instructed currency exchange shops not to sell the dollar for more than 3,200 pounds. On Monday, most exchange shops were not selling dollars, saying clients who have dollars are refusing to exchange their currency at such a low price.

Several exchange shop owners were detained on Monday for violating the decree, prompting a strike on Tuesday by shop owners until the detainees were set free.

The dollar surged on the black market to 4,300 pounds on Tuesday.