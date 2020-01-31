News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man killed as Indian police rescue 23 children held hostage at ‘birthday party’

Man killed as Indian police rescue 23 children held hostage at ‘birthday party’
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 10:49 AM

Authorities in northern India have rescued 23 children and killed the man who allegedly held them hostage for nearly 11 hours after inviting them to his home for his daughter’s birthday party, police said.

Officer Mohit Agarwal said two police officers were injured after the man, identified as Subhash Batham, fired at them on Thursday night as they tried to enter his home in Kasaria village in Uttar Pradesh state.

The exchange of gunfire occurred after efforts to negotiate Batham’s surrender over the phone had failed, police said.

Police and relatives surround the house (AP)
Police and relatives surround the house (AP)

Mr Agarwal said Batham was a suspect in a murder case who was out on bail.

The incident occurred in Farrukhabad, a small town 200 miles south west of Lucknow, the state capital.

Batham’s motive for taking the children hostage was not immediately known. He kept them in the basement of his home, police said, and was drunk when the police encounter occurred.

At one state of the stand-off, Batham handed a six-month-old girl to a neighbour from his balcony, but he later fired his weapon when anyone tried to speak to him, according to the Press Trust of India news agency, citing home secretary Awanish Awasthi.

A police officer carries a child out of the building (AP)
A police officer carries a child out of the building (AP)

Batham demanded to speak to a state legislator representing his area, but refused to communicate with the man when he arrived at the scene.

Bantham’s wife was also killed. Mr Awasthi said she died in the exchange of gunfire, but PTI reported that angry villagers beat her to death when she tried to escape.

A post-mortem will determine the cause of death, Mr Agarwal said.

Uttar PradeshTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coronavirus declared global emergency by World Health OrganisationCoronavirus declared global emergency by World Health Organisation

Brussels marks Brexit with Remain-supporting festivitiesBrussels marks Brexit with Remain-supporting festivities

Man arrested over £50m jewellery raid on UK heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s homeMan arrested over £50m jewellery raid on UK heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s home

US chief justice declines to read out question that names alleged whistleblowerUS chief justice declines to read out question that names alleged whistleblower


Lifestyle

Ignorance is bliss – right up until you’re in your overdraft.8 things you always forget to budget for when you go on holiday

They will save you loads of time and money too.6 sustainable items to buy once and use for years

The last time Fontaines DC played in Cork, they were very much an emerging bandScene + Heard: Fontaines DC to return to Cork in May

‘Overcoming’, written by the patient rights advocate and campaigner together with Naomi Linehan, won the accolade following a a public vote.'A powerful advocate for Irish women': Vicky Phelan memoir voted Irish Book of the Year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »