Man jailed for shooting dead six-year-old great-grandson

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 01:11 PM

A 78-year-old man has been jailed for three years after he shot dead his six-year-old great-grandson as he checked his unlicensed air rifle.

Albert Grannon discharged the .22 calibre weapon into football-mad Stanley Metcalf’s stomach during a family gathering at his home in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, in July last year.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the youngster said “you shot me granddad” as shocked relatives responded to the sound of a loud bang in the house.

Grannon admitted manslaughter at a previous hearing.

- Press Association

Stanley Metcalf

