Man in critical condition following east London stabbing

By Press Association
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 06:23 PM

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in east London.

Police were called to Turner Street in Whitechapel at 2.05pm on Saturday to reports of men fighting.

One man was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, the Met police said.

Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have been taken into custody.

Scotland Yard said a crime scene was put in place on Turner Street.

It comes as two teenagers were stabbed to death within hours of each other in the capital on Thursday.

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich, was attacked on or after getting off a bus which stopped near to the Stratford Shopping Centre.

Police were called to the incident on Broadway in Stratford, east London, shortly after 3pm.

Baptista was found with “critical injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.49pm.

Police said a 15-year-old boy who handed himself in to an east London police station was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Five hours later, at 8.21pm, officers were called to the Brandon Estate in Camberwell, south London, where they found an 18-year-old man with stab wounds.

He died an hour later, the Met said.

