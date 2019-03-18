NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man in critical condition after being kicked off bicycle

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 10:24 AM

A cyclist is in a critical condition in England after being kicked off his bike by another rider and crashing into a car.

The 30-year-old victim was riding his bike in Wallis Road, Hackney, east London, on Sunday at around 12.45pm when another cyclist caught him up and began to cycle alongside him.

Scotland Yard said his attacker then kicked the victim off his bike before riding away in the direction of Berkshire Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an east London hospital, where his condition is critical.

The motive for the attack is not known, according to police, who have released CCTV images of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s and police also want to hear from anyone who may have been threatened or assaulted by him in and around Hackney.

Officers are asking  anyone who saw the incident  to call Central East CID via 101 quoting CAD reference 3718/10MAR19.

- Press Association

