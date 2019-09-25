News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man in court next week over ‘robbery bid’ targeting Arsenal footballers

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 11:13 AM

A man charged with attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers with a weapon will appear in court next week.

Jordan Northover allegedly tried to ambush World Cup winner Mesut Ozil, 30, and full-back Sead Kolasinac, 26, in Hampstead, north west London.

The 26-year-old was due to appear by video link at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday but the case has been adjourned until Monday because of technical issues.

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Northover, who is in custody, is expected to appear in person at the same court.

A second man, Ashley Smith, 30, of Archway, north London, is also charged over the alleged attack on Platts Lane on July 25, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 3 after appearing before magistrates earlier this month, the force added.

Northover and Smith are both charged with attempted robbery and threatening someone with an offensive weapon in public, Scotland Yard said.

- Press Association

