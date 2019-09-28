News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man in court in UK charged with causing 10-year-old girl’s death in alleged hit-and-run

Man in court in UK charged with causing 10-year-old girl’s death in alleged hit-and-run
By Press Association
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 11:42 AM

A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 10-year-old schoolgirl died in an alleged hit-and-run.

Melissa Tate was declared dead a day after being hit by a vehicle on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton, Newcastle, at around 6.40pm on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Connor Marsden appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, sitting as a magistrates’ court, charged with causing the girl’s death by dangerous driving, as well as failure to stop.

The 23-year-old, wearing a grey sweatshirt, was not required to enter any pleas to any charges during the brief hearing.

Marsden, of Ambridge Way in Kenton, Newcastle, also faces charges of causing death by driving while uninsured, causing death by driving while not having a licence, failure to report to police following an accident, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Melissa Tate (Northumbria Police/PA)
Melissa Tate (Northumbria Police/PA)

Prosecutor Keith Laidlaw said all of the alleged offences relate to Wednesday’s incident.

Marsden will next appear at the court on the morning of October 28.

Remanding him in custody until then, Chair of the Magistrates Win Clayton said: “You are charged with an indictable-only offence, and that is causing death by dangerous driving.

“You will re-appear at this court, acting as a crown court sitting, and that will be on October 28 at 10am.”

READ MORE

Top Hong Kong activist to stand in local elections

Northumbria Police Chief Inspector Chris Grice said of Melissa’s death: “This is understandably a difficult time for the family and it is something that nobody should have to go through.

“Specialist officers have been supporting them since Melissa was involved in the collision on Wednesday night and they continue to do so.

“This incident has had a big impact on the community in Kenton and I know that residents will come together to support Melissa’s family.”

An online fundraising page in memory of the girl has raised more than £6,000 since it was launched following her death.

Family members have said on social media that her organs have been donated in the hope that they can help save other children.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Afghans head to the polls amid security concerns

More on this topic

Man arrested in John Gibson murder probe due in courtMan arrested in John Gibson murder probe due in court

Man takes dead uncle's sister to court after €548,000 allegedly removed from accountsMan takes dead uncle's sister to court after €548,000 allegedly removed from accounts

High Court president says failure to find suitable placement for teen is 'completely unacceptable'High Court president says failure to find suitable placement for teen is 'completely unacceptable'

Judge allows teenager's taxi hijack case to be sent to higher courtJudge allows teenager's taxi hijack case to be sent to higher court

Melissa TateTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Afghans head to the polls amid security concernsAfghans head to the polls amid security concerns

Mass extinction event ‘disrupted’ ocean ecosystems for millions of yearsMass extinction event ‘disrupted’ ocean ecosystems for millions of years

Judge blocks indefinite detention of migrant childrenJudge blocks indefinite detention of migrant children

Half of patients now surviving ‘untreatable’ advanced melanomaHalf of patients now surviving ‘untreatable’ advanced melanoma


Lifestyle

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

This 300-year-old Qing dynasty vase made of glass is set to shatter records at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.Qing vase to fetch €22.5m

Last year, his sum total of misplaced jumpers amounted to four.Lindsay Woods: 'It took just two weeks for one of my children to lose their school jumper'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »