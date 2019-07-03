News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man in ‘attack squirrel’ case charged with illegal possession of wildlife

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 03:55 PM

A US man accused of feeding methamphetamine to what authorities called an “attack squirrel” is being charged with a state wildlife offence.

Court records show 35-year-old Mickey Joel Paulk is now charged with illegal possession of wildlife.

Paulk has not denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under Alabama state law.

But he has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive.

Officers encountered the animal during a raid at an apartment.

Paulk later said he had the squirrel since it was a baby and would never give it drugs.

Limestone County sheriff’s officers arrested Paulk last week following a chase in which he allegedly rammed an investigator’s vehicle.

He faces illegal gun possession and other charges.

- Press Association

