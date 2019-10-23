Latest: Man arrested following French museum siege - reports

Latest: It is understood that a man who had broken into an archaeological museum in southern France overnight has been detained.

Officers this morning had surrounded the Saint Raphael museum where the man was "holed-up" but he refused to communicate with the police.

According to AFP, threatening messages had been written on the building's walls in Arabic with one reading "the museum is going to become a hell".

It is not known if the man was armed.

The French authorities warned people to avoid the area in a message on Twitter.

More to follow.

Il n’y a pas de blessé. Le Raid de Nice repart. pic.twitter.com/UhgVmidSUh October 23, 2019

Man 'holed-up' in museum in southern France - reports

Update 10am: A man is "holed up" in a museum in southern France, according to reports.

News agency AFP reports that the man is in an archaeological museum in Saint Raphael.

They report that threatening Arabic words were written on the walls of the building, adding that the man is not communicating with police.

More to follow...