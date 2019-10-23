News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Latest: Man arrested following French museum siege - reports

Latest: Man arrested following French museum siege - reports
File image
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 10:45 AM

Latest: It is understood that a man who had broken into an archaeological museum in southern France overnight has been detained.

Officers this morning had surrounded the Saint Raphael museum where the man was "holed-up" but he refused to communicate with the police.

According to AFP, threatening messages had been written on the building's walls in Arabic with one reading "the museum is going to become a hell".

It is not known if the man was armed.

The French authorities warned people to avoid the area in a message on Twitter.

More to follow.

Man 'holed-up' in museum in southern France - reports

Update 10am: A man is "holed up" in a museum in southern France, according to reports.

News agency AFP reports that the man is in an archaeological museum in Saint Raphael.

They report that threatening Arabic words were written on the walls of the building, adding that the man is not communicating with police.

More to follow...

More on this topic

Frenchman suspected of killing family ‘arrested after eight years on run’Frenchman suspected of killing family ‘arrested after eight years on run’

French government admits security breach failed to detect signs of radicalisation of policeman who killed fourFrench government admits security breach failed to detect signs of radicalisation of policeman who killed four

French security chief talks of ‘malfunctions’ before police attackFrench security chief talks of ‘malfunctions’ before police attack

Latest: Four officers killed in knife attack by employee at Paris police headquartersLatest: Four officers killed in knife attack by employee at Paris police headquarters

TOPIC: France

More in this Section

Brexit delay still possible, Tusk tells UK MPs preparing to vote on Johnson’s dealBrexit delay still possible, Tusk tells UK MPs preparing to vote on Johnson’s deal

US troops leaving Syria ‘cannot stay in Iraq’US troops leaving Syria ‘cannot stay in Iraq’

Trudeau wins second term as Canadian prime ministerTrudeau wins second term as Canadian prime minister

Police sending officers to US to interview suspect in Harry Dunn deathPolice sending officers to US to interview suspect in Harry Dunn death


Lifestyle

Steak night just got zingy.How to make Antoni Porowski’s hanger steak with charred limes, fresh chillies and herbs

Seasonal affective disorder is a lot more complex than just mourning the end of summer and being a bit glum. Liz Connor finds out more.Could your winter blues be something more serious? What to do if you’re worried about SAD

Ideal for a quick mid-week meal, eaten in front of Netflix, of course.How to make Antoni Porowski’s cauliflower steaks with turmeric and crunchy almonds

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »