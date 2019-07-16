News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man hit US scientist with car before abduction and rape, say Crete police

Man hit US scientist with car before abduction and rape, say Crete police
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 03:03 PM

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges on the Greek island of Crete after the body of American scientist Suzanne Eaton was found in a tunnel formerly used as a storage site during the Second World War.

Police said a Greek man from the island had confessed to the “violent criminal act” and sexual assault, using his car to hit and abduct the 59-year-old while she was out for a hike.

The suspect, who has not been identified in accordance with Greek law, was taken to a public prosecutor’s office for further questioning and was expected to be formally charged.

Ms Eaton, a molecular biologist, was attending a conference near the port of Chania and was last seen on July 2, when her relatives said they believed she had gone for a hike.

Suzanne Eaton (AP)
Suzanne Eaton (AP)

Her body was found six days later after an extensive search.

Police Major Eleni Papathanasiou, a spokeswoman for Crete police, said a coroner’s examination indicated that Ms Eaton died of asphyxiation on the day of her disappearance and had “many broken ribs, and facial bones, and multiple injuries to both hands”.

“The suspect reported that on July 2 2019 … motivated by the intention to commit sexual assault, he hit her twice with his car to stop her,” she said.

“According to his claims, he placed the victim, unconscious, in the boot of his car and transferred her to a ventilation drain in the wartime storage (tunnel), where after raping her, abandoned her there.”

Crete police chief Lt Gen Constantine Lagoudakis told reporters the investigation had been helped by footage from closed-circuit cameras and questioning other people in the area, and that authorities were awaiting the results of additional forensic tests.

“A particularly important element of our investigation was the discovery of recent tyre tracks near the (tunnel). This, in conjunction with the position of the body when it was found, suggested that it had been transferred to the site,” Lt Gen Lagoudakis said.

Ms Eaton, from Armonk, New York, was based in Dresden, Germany, where she worked at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics.

Police said she was visiting the island for a fourth time.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Greek election winner sworn in as prime ministerGreek election winner sworn in as prime minister

Greek PM concedes defeat in electionGreek PM concedes defeat in election

Exit polls give conservative opposition leader Greek election winExit polls give conservative opposition leader Greek election win

Villages evacuated on Greek island as crews battle wildfiresVillages evacuated on Greek island as crews battle wildfires

CreteGreeceSuzanne EatonTOPIC: Greece

More in this Section

London Bridge attackers lawfully killed by police, inquest jury concludesLondon Bridge attackers lawfully killed by police, inquest jury concludes

US vice president remembers Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11 anniversaryUS vice president remembers Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11 anniversary

10 crew kidnapped as 'pirates on speedboats' attack Turkish ship off Nigeria10 crew kidnapped as 'pirates on speedboats' attack Turkish ship off Nigeria

78 dead in Nepal as flooding wreaks havoc in South Asia78 dead in Nepal as flooding wreaks havoc in South Asia


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »