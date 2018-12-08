NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man held over ‘attempt to lure six-year-old girl from Christmas fair with sweets’

Saturday, December 08, 2018 - 10:17 PM

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a six-year-old girl at a Christmas fair in Surrey, England.

The man is suspected of trying to grab the young girl on Egham High Street at around 12.40pm Saturday, after trying to lure her with toys and sweets.

A 47-year-old man from Egham is currently in custody, Surrey Police said.

An investigation is currently underway, and police have called for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information, to come forward.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

EghamSurrey Police

More in this Section

In pictures: Festive fun as crowds descend on London for Santacon

Donald Trump's chief of staff to leave post at end of year

Almost 1,000 in custody as French police use tear gas in effort to quell protests

Human leg found in UK river confirmed to be missing woman's


Lifestyle

Personal trainers and nutritionists reveal their simple secrets to a healthier Christmas

Live the green dream and let plants take root in your home

Sleep tight, baby: A bed system you can use from birth to 10 years old

Wish List: Festive stocking choices for Christmas shoppers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »