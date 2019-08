A man has fought off a grizzly bear with a small penknife after he was charged at by the animal in Canada.

45-year-old Colin Dowler said he also tried eye gouging as the bear tried to eat his leg, according to the Irish Daily Star.

Ultimately a small stab wound to his neck made the animal back off.

A bear with a stab wound to the neck was later shot in the same area for so-called predatory behaviour.