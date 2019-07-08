News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man due in court in Scotland after arrest by counter-terrorism police

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 08:35 AM

A man is due in court after being arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Police Scotland said counter-terrorism officers arrested the 22-year-old in Glenrothes, Fife, in an intelligence-led operation on Saturday.

The man has since been charged in connection with allegedly engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism.

He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Phil Chapman previously said: “Our inquiries are ongoing in the Glenrothes area but I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

MP says leak of diplomatic cables should be probed by police

More on this topic

European Parliament agree measures to uncover criminal convictions of non-EU citizens

‘Essential’ that State boosts Garda anti-terror staffing

Belgian police find no explosives after man claims to be carrying device in car

Nephew of Berlin truck attack suspect arrested

FifeGlenrothesKirkcaldy Sheriff CourtScotlandTerrorism ActTOPIC: Terror alerts

More in this Section

Johnson: UK will be ‘match fit’ for a no-deal Brexit

Mussels ‘stressed’ by under sea noise, research suggests

Children’s lives could be cut short by air pollution, study suggests

Trump hits back in diplomatic storm over assessment of his ‘inept’ White House


Lifestyle

David Gray ends tour in mesmerising style to packed Marquee

Here for you always: New website offers practical and accessible advice for new parents

Five things to do this week

Green generations: Elders for the Earth join forces with green teens

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »