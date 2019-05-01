NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man douses himself with noxious substance in UK court

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 08:35 AM

A man has been critically injured after dousing himself with a noxious substance in court.

Marc Marshall was in the dock at Inner London Crown Court on Monday when he poured the substance over himself.

According to the BBC, the 54-year-old had just been sentenced for fraud offences when the incident happened.

A female dock officer was also injured but did not need hospital treatment.

Marshall was reported to have been carrying a metal water bottle but CCTV footage is said to have shown him sipping from it as he went through security.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Court 10, Inner London Crown Court, at 12.01pm on Monday, 29 April, following reports of a serious assault.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended and a male aged in his 50s was found to have doused himself with a noxious substance.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is critical.

“A female dock officer was also injured by some of the substance. Her injuries are not believed to be serious and she did not require hospital treatment.”

An HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesman told the BBC it would be “urgently investigating” the circumstances surrounding the incident.

- Press Association

