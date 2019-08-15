News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man dies during taco-eating contest at baseball game

Man dies during taco-eating contest at baseball game
Chuckansi Park. Picture: Wiki
By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 06:12 PM

A man has died after he took part in a taco-eating competition at a baseball game in California.

Dana Hutchings, 41, died after he began choking during the taco-eating contest at a baseball game between the Frenso Grizzlies and the Round Rock Express.

The incident occurred at Chukchansi Park on August 13.

According to The Fresno Bee, an autopsy is scheduled for today, though it could take up to a month for a final determination regarding the cause of death.

Frenso Grizzlies President Derek Franks released a statement following the incident

Mr Franks said: "We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening's game has passed away.

"The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr Huchings.

"The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority.

"We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested."

The Frenso Grizzlies added that the amateur taco-eating contest was not a Major League Eating sanctioned event, nor was it a qualifier for a Major League Eating sanctioned event.

The competitive eating contest was reportedly a prelude to the 9th annual Taco Truck Throwdown due to be held on Saturday, but the Frenso Grizzlies have cancelled the eating contest.

READ MORE

Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after falling at Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary

More on this topic

Hosta la vista: Plants that make the most of shady spots Hosta la vista: Plants that make the most of shady spots

Mike Pence to emphasise need for UK to uphold Good Friday agreement during Ireland visitMike Pence to emphasise need for UK to uphold Good Friday agreement during Ireland visit

Irish bond yields slump and Irish bank shares fall as Rehn fuels talk of ECB action in SeptemberIrish bond yields slump and Irish bank shares fall as Rehn fuels talk of ECB action in September

Hans Zimmer commissioned by BBC for UK music education schemeHans Zimmer commissioned by BBC for UK music education scheme

More in this Section

Quarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probeQuarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probe

23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bailHong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bail

Trump: China should ‘work humanely’ with Hong Kong before trade talksTrump: China should ‘work humanely’ with Hong Kong before trade talks


Lifestyle

Simon Amstell’s drug-influenced epiphany in the Amazon led to a liberating decision to be open about his sexuality, writes Gemma DunnSimon Amstell: When honesty is the best policy

Heart-rate monitors are commonly worn by athletes but how accurate are the readings, asks Peta Bee.Beat by beat: Can you rely on heart-rate monitors?

Prudence Wade meets ex-rugby player Richie Norton – AKA the Strength Temple – to find out how breath work has completely changed his life.Is simply breathing the key to de-stressing?

Populate your feed with these stylish, hunger-inducing, family-friendly accounts.The Instagrammers mixing food and parenting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »