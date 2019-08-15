Man dies during taco-eating contest at baseball game

A man has died after he took part in a taco-eating competition at a baseball game in California.

Dana Hutchings, 41, died after he began choking during the taco-eating contest at a baseball game between the Frenso Grizzlies and the Round Rock Express.

The incident occurred at Chukchansi Park on August 13.

According to The Fresno Bee, an autopsy is scheduled for today, though it could take up to a month for a final determination regarding the cause of death.

Frenso Grizzlies President Derek Franks released a statement following the incident

Family members shared these photos of Dana Andrew Hutchings. His sister says they’re still stunned by the loss after he choked while taking part in a taco eating competition.Hear what his family had to say about the devastating call they received from the hospital at 11 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/PQ190gUNc8 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) August 15, 2019

Mr Franks said: "We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening's game has passed away.

"The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr Huchings.

"The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority.

"We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested."

The Frenso Grizzlies added that the amateur taco-eating contest was not a Major League Eating sanctioned event, nor was it a qualifier for a Major League Eating sanctioned event.

The competitive eating contest was reportedly a prelude to the 9th annual Taco Truck Throwdown due to be held on Saturday, but the Frenso Grizzlies have cancelled the eating contest.