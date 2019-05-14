NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man dies and shops and mosques are destroyed in Sri Lanka communal violence

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 10:47 AM

A Muslim man was killed and dozens of shops and mosques were destroyed in communal violence in apparent retaliation for the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people, a Sri Lankan cabinet minister has said.

Rauff Hakeem, a Cabinet minister and leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said the man was hacked to death on Monday in northwestern Sri Lanka when majority ethnic Sinhalese mobs attacked Muslim-owned shops and homes.

Sri Lankan army soldiers and police stand guard on a road in a Muslim neighbourhood (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

A police curfew was imposed in the region.

Communal violence has also been reported in western Sri Lanka.

Muslims have been subjected to hate comments in social media since the April 21 suicide attacks on three churches and three hotels.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were carried out by radicalised local Muslims.

- Press Association

