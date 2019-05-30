Man dies after setting himself on fire outside White House

A man who set himself on fire outside of the White House yesterday has died from his injuries.

United States Park Police confirmed that "the individual was extinguished and later transported to a local hospital for treatment" but later died.

The 33-year-old man, Arnav Gupta, had been reported missing in the Bethesda area of Maryland, having last been seen by his family leaving his home yesterday morning.

He was described as an Indian male, 5'9" tall, weighing 200 lbs with black hair, brown eyes, glasses and a moustache.

In the missing person appeal, the police also expressed concern for Gupta's physical and emotional welfare.

The investigation has been turned over to the Metropolitan Police.