NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man dies after setting himself on fire outside White House

Arnav Gupta.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 02:32 PM

A man who set himself on fire outside of the White House yesterday has died from his injuries.

United States Park Police confirmed that "the individual was extinguished and later transported to a local hospital for treatment" but later died.

The 33-year-old man, Arnav Gupta, had been reported missing in the Bethesda area of Maryland, having last been seen by his family leaving his home yesterday morning.

He was described as an Indian male, 5'9" tall, weighing 200 lbs with black hair, brown eyes, glasses and a moustache.

In the missing person appeal, the police also expressed concern for Gupta's physical and emotional welfare.

The investigation has been turned over to the Metropolitan Police.

READ MORE

Paris wants a 'Princess Diana Square' at site where she died

More on this topic

First US state trial against opioid makers under way

Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels

Two dead after suspected tornado roars through Oklahoma town

US man gets life term for kidnapping girl after murdering her parents

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Julian Assange in court no-show after being moved to prison’s medical ward

Tory leadership hopeful apologises for smoking opium in Iran

Decision to expel Campbell over Lib Dem vote to be reviewed, says Labour

White House ‘ordered ship named after McCain to be kept away from Trump’


Lifestyle

Climate action: Meet the young doctors who want to save the planet

Summer Events Guide: What's on in June

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »