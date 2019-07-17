News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man convicted of murder of British teenager in Goa

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 03:59 PM

An Indian appeal court has overturned the acquittal of one of two suspects in the rape and murder of a teenage British girl whose body was found on a beach in the resort city of Goa in 2008.

The High Court in Goa convicted Samson D’Souza for the attack on 15-year-old Scarlett Keeling.

Prosecutors said the court upheld the acquittal of another suspect accused of leaving Scarlett to die on the beach after drugging and sexually abusing her.

Police originally said Scarlett had drowned after taking drugs but changed their story after her mother complained. A second post-mortem concluded she had been raped and murdered.

Scarlett Keeling’s mother Fiona MacKeown (Dielle D’Souza/PA)
The case caused outrage among millions of Indian and foreign tourists who throng Goa’s beaches.

A trial court acquitted both in 2016, and the High Court took up the case in 2017.

The court will sentence D’Souza on Friday. He faces up to life in prison.

Under Indian laws, both the accused and prosecutors can appeal a trial court’s verdict to the High Court and the Supreme Court.

- Press Association

