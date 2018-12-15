NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man charged with planning act of terror in Newcastle remanded in custody

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 02:09 PM

An Iranian man has appeared in court accused of buying a knife and chemicals in preparation for a terror attack in the UK.

Fatah Mohammed Abdullah, from Arthur’s Hill in Newcastle, was accompanied by three police officers in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Saturday.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have bought a knife, balaclava and “explosive pre-cursors” including chemicals, more than 8,000 matches and a number of fuses.

He is also alleged to have searched online for components, including a pressure cooker, to make an explosive.

Adbullah, who represented himself, wore a grey tracksuit, sported dark stubble and sat with his hands clasped behind his neck for most of the hearing.

Asked if there was anything he wanted to say Abdullah replied: “I just want to go home.”

He faces one count of engaging, between April 9 and December 11, in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The defendant was arrested in Newcastle on Tuesday during an intelligence-led operation planned as part of an ongoing investigation by the counter-terror unit.

The court heard Adbullah came to the UK from Iran in 2005 and was granted leave to remain in 2010.

District Judge Kwame Inyundo remanded Abdullah in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on January 14.

- Press Association


