Man charged with murder after stabbing in south London

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal daytime stabbing in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said Levi Paschal, 33, of Brixton, had been charged with murder over the death of 39-year-old Lee Casey, who was found with a stab wound on Brixton Hill last Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at 12.07pm and Mr Casey died in hospital two hours later.

Paschal has also been charged with attempted wounding with intent and conspiracy to rob in relation to a second victim, whose name has not been released.

Police said 30-year-old Clementine Jones, of Brixton, has also been charged with conspiracy to rob in relation to the second victim.

Paschal and Jones have been remanded to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

