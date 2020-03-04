News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiry

Man charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiry
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 11:06 AM

A 27-year-old man has been charged with an immigration offence in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants in a refrigerated lorry.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, of Hobart Road, Tilbury, Essex, is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of conspiring to smuggle non-EU nationals into the UK, contrary to immigration law.

The charge was brought as part of the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in a lorry container parked in an industrial estate in Grays, Essex.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among those found dead in the lorry in the early hours of October 23 last year.

Detectives from Essex Police believe a number of Vietnamese nationals may have come into the UK illegally through Purfleet in the same month, and are asking them to come forward to help with the investigation.

READ MORE

US Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidency

More on this topic

Seven charged in Vietnam over deaths of 39 migrants found in lorry trailer in UKSeven charged in Vietnam over deaths of 39 migrants found in lorry trailer in UK

Essex lorry deaths: Eamon Harrison granted appeal against extradition to UKEssex lorry deaths: Eamon Harrison granted appeal against extradition to UK

Essex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter chargesEssex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter charges

Essex lorry deaths: Irishman to be extradited to UK to face manslaughter chargesEssex lorry deaths: Irishman to be extradited to UK to face manslaughter charges

EssexEssex PoliceLorry deathsTilburyTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19

US Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidencyUS Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidency

US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace dealUS targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal

Clashes erupt on Greek-Turkish border as migrants seek entryClashes erupt on Greek-Turkish border as migrants seek entry


Lifestyle

Want to work on your phone boundaries? Abi Jackson talks to some experts.How to have a healthier relationship with your phone

It is the responsibility of those who believe in equality to learn and speak the language of equality. ‘Male’ and ‘female’ do not suffice, says Dr Úna KealyDr Úna Kealy: My terms for gender are as diverse as our ways of identifying

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »