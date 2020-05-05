News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man charged with aggravated burglary at London home where boy was shot

Man charged with aggravated burglary at London home where boy was shot
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 09:57 PM

A man has been charged with aggravated burglary after an incident east London, during which an 11-year-old boy was shot.

Christopher Sargent, 26, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, east London, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Forensic investigations have been taking place (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Forensic investigations have been taking place (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Police and the London Ambulance Service went to an address on Kerry Drive after being called at 9.30pm on Friday, and found the boy with a gunshot injury.

He is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

A man in his 40s suffered cuts to his head during the incident.

Scotland Yard said the homeowner opened the front door to someone claiming to be a delivery driver, who then, along with other suspects, forced their way into the property.

A number of suspects escaped before the arrival of police, and two firearms were recovered from the address, police said.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested has been bailed until late May, pending further inquiries.

An 18-year-old man was released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Matt Webb, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of what happened continue and we are grateful to the public who have come forward so far.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 7285/01May.

READ MORE

Airbnb laying off 1,900 employees due to travel decline

More on this topic

Queen Elizabeth discusses Covid-19 response during phone call with Australian PMQueen Elizabeth discusses Covid-19 response during phone call with Australian PM

One dead, two injured in Wales after reportedly being attacked by water buffaloOne dead, two injured in Wales after reportedly being attacked by water buffalo

Detectives searching for Gucci bag over ‘frenzied’ south London murderDetectives searching for Gucci bag over ‘frenzied’ south London murder

'Who are they going to believe?': UK police launch probe into officer's threat to fabricate offence'Who are they going to believe?': UK police launch probe into officer's threat to fabricate offence


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Kerry DriveLondonPoliceScotland YardUpminsterTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

French doctors say first virus case might have been in DecemberFrench doctors say first virus case might have been in December

Hancock dismisses claims of ‘state surveillance’ through UK's Covid-19 appHancock dismisses claims of ‘state surveillance’ through UK's Covid-19 app

Plastic found in almost four in 10 seabird nests on uninhabited islandPlastic found in almost four in 10 seabird nests on uninhabited island

Care home deaths in England and Wales increase by more than 2,500 in one week – ONSCare home deaths in England and Wales increase by more than 2,500 in one week – ONS


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps finds blinds to distil and control light with her choice in made-to-measure online bargainsThe real slim shady: How to choose and fit blinds

This week it’s all about dressing up our food, taking something simple and making it delicious without much effort. You don’t need to be an expert to come up with attractive looking dishes — let our experts do the work for you!Food and fun: dressing up our dishes

Bring your skin back to its bouncy, hydrated self at home.The Skin Nerd: Step-by-step home skin hydration treatment

Just as florals are to Spring, stripes are to Parisian style. Nothing says effortless chic quite like a Breton stripe. Embrace the stripe in all its forms to create a sophisticated yet laid-back look.Stripes: effortless, sophisticated Parisian chic

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »