Man charged over hit-and-run which left UK policeman critically injured

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run.
Married father Christopher Burnham suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a shattered knee after trying to stop a Mini in Holbrook Lane, Radford, Coventry, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.
The officer, who has been with the force for 25 years, remains in hospital and is critically ill.
#CHARGED | Detectives investigating after a police officer was left critically injured in a hit-and-run in Coventry, have charged a man.
#CHARGED | Detectives investigating after a police officer was left critically injured in a hit-and-run in Coventry, have charged a man.
West Midlands Police on Sunday said it had charged Tekle Lennox with attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
The 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on Monday, it added.
Pc Burnham, described as “very well-regarded” by colleagues, faces a “long road to recovery”, Chief Superintendent Mike O’Hara said.
He is being supported by relatives, his wife and 10-year-old son.
The neighbourhood policeman is the second officer from the force to be run over while on duty in just a matter of weeks.
Pc Gareth Phillips, 42, suffered life-changing injuries including a shattered pelvis after he was struck by a thief in a hijacked BMW in Birmingham last month.
Mubashar Hussain has since admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest after pinning the traffic officer under his own vehicle.
- Press Association