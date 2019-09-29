News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged over hit-and-run which left UK policeman critically injured

By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 10:09 AM

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run.

Married father Christopher Burnham suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a shattered knee after trying to stop a Mini in Holbrook Lane, Radford, Coventry, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

The officer, who has been with the force for 25 years, remains in hospital and is critically ill.

West Midlands Police on Sunday said it had charged Tekle Lennox with attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on Monday, it added.

Pc Burnham, described as “very well-regarded” by colleagues, faces a “long road to recovery”, Chief Superintendent Mike O’Hara said.

He is being supported by relatives, his wife and 10-year-old son.

Pc Christopher Burnham, who suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain in a hit-and-run in Coventry (West Midlands Police)
The neighbourhood policeman is the second officer from the force to be run over while on duty in just a matter of weeks.

Pc Gareth Phillips, 42, suffered life-changing injuries including a shattered pelvis after he was struck by a thief in a hijacked BMW in Birmingham last month.

Mubashar Hussain has since admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest after pinning the traffic officer under his own vehicle.

- Press Association

UK

