NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man charged over Grenfell Tower effigy video

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 09:14 AM

A 46-year-old man has been charged after a video showing an effigy of the Grenfell Tower being burned was posted online.

Paul Bussetti, from South Norwood, south-east London, is accused of two counts of sending or causing to be sent grossly offensive material via a public communications network.

A still from a video posted online of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burnt at a bonfire party in south-east London

Scotland Yard said he will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 30.

Six men were arrested and a seventh interviewed under caution over the video, which sparked outrage when it was posted online in November.

A total of 72 people died as a result of the fire at the west London tower block on June 14 2017.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Protesters condemn health risk ‘lies’ after chemicals found near Grenfell Tower

Cancer-causing chemicals found close to Grenfell Tower, study finds

Two-year wait for Grenfell charges frustrating and disheartening, say survivors

Did the fire brigade fail? Grenfell documentary examines role of the service

KEYWORDS

Grenfell

More in this Section

Assange attempted ‘centre for spying’ in Ecuadorian embassy, says president

Ukip MEP quits to join Farage’s new Brexit Party

‘Mayor Pete’ joins 2020 Democratic presidential race

Congresswoman has had ‘increase in direct threats on my life’ since Trump tweet


Lifestyle

Perilous life cycle of salmon

Geese can handle a little drama in their day

Female robin will paint town red when her mate’s away

The Islands of Ireland: At liberty to roam on Abbey Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »