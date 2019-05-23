NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man charged over graffiti at Scottish mosque

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 09:40 AM

A man has been charged after a mosque in Scotland was sprayed with offensive graffiti.

Elgin Mosque was vandalised at around 11pm on Monday, with graffiti including a swastika painted on to the building.

Police Scotland arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident on Wednesday, and have now charged him.

He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Martin Macdougall said: “Once again I would like to thank all those who assisted with our investigation.”

- Press Association

