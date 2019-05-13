NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man charged over death of Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 09:46 PM

A man has been charged in connection with the death of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

The 48-year-old was shot as he walked down the stairs to his Edinburgh flat on April 17.

Police confirmed on Monday a 28-year-old man had been charged in connection with the actor’s death.

Forensic teams at Chester Street in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A statement from police added: “He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Pitcairn Grove on Wednesday Mach 13.

“Members of the public are thanked for their assistance with both of these investigations.”

- Press Association

