Man charged following Nigel Farage ‘milkshake throwing’ incident

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 08:39 AM

A man has been charged with common assault and criminal damage after Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown at him while on a walkabout in Newcastle city centre.

The Brexit Party leader’s suit was left covered in the drink following the incident at around 1pm on Monday and he was quickly hurried away from the scene by staff.

On Tuesday, Northumbria Police said that 32-year-old Paul Crowther has been charged with common assault and criminal damage.

Crowther, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on June 18, police said.

Describing the incident, a force spokesman said: “At around 1pm, a 55-year-old man had a milkshake thrown at him in the city centre.

“A 32-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested by police.

“He has now been charged with common assault and criminal damage.”

An empty Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake cup was left on the floor following the disturbance.

- Press Association

