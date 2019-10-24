News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigation

By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 06:51 PM

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after two teenagers were killed at a house party in Milton Keynes, England.

Charlie Chandler, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack. He remains in police custody.

Flowers left at a housing estate in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes (Gus Carter/PA)
Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Thames Valley Police were called to an address in Archford Croft, in the Emerson Valley area of the town.

Two 17-year-old boys, named as Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, died as a result of knife injuries after they were attacked at a private house party.

Police said that Dom died from a stab wound to the back, while Ben was knifed in the chest.

A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who also suffered knife wounds in the incident were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Chandler will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police have been investigating the stabbings (Gus Carter/PA)
Following the attack, Thames Valley Police increased stop and search powers in part of the town with a Section 60 order ahead of a fair and fireworks display scheduled for Sunday.

Superintendent Tim Metcalfe, commander for the Milton Keynes local policing area, said the enhanced powers were a “precautionary measure” in order to detect items related to violence.

He said: “This is a precautionary measure, and I’d like to reassure people that the fair remains a safe event to attend, and that the section 60 order is simply being put in place to help us prevent disorder from occurring.

“As a large local event, a policing presence was always planned for the fair but we are increasing the number of officers attending in order to ensure our enhanced powers under Section 60 can be put into place.”

Mr Metcalfe added police expect to carry out a large number of searches during the event.

