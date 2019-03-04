Man charged after egg thrown at Jeremy Corbyn

A man has been charged with assault after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was egged during a visit to a north London mosque.

The Metropolitan Police said John Murphy, 31, from Barnet, was charged in the early hours of Monday morning and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday March 19.

Murphy allegedly screamed “When you vote you get what you vote for” as he came from behind and smacked Mr Corbyn with an egg.

Mr Corbyn continued with his planned programme of constituency events at the Finsbury Park Mosque and Muslim Welfare House. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during the visit to Finsbury Park Mosque (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Corbyn, along with shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, had been speaking with community leaders for a national Visit My Mosque Day event.

He was unharmed and left with a police escort at around 6.30pm.

The Labour leader’s attacker was not a regular guest there and had been waiting inside the building.

The incident happened in Seven Sisters Road, and a police van could later be seen in the driveway of the centre.

Every year Muslim communities across the country open their doors to people of all faiths and none on #VisitMyMosque Day. It's a fantastic opportunity to build understanding across communities and educate ourselves about our diverse communities. Let's build bridges not walls. pic.twitter.com/ZSyNMoGjad— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 3, 2019

Finsbury park Mosque was the target of a terror attack in 2017, when unemployed Darren Osborne deliberately mowed down worshippers outside.

- Press Association