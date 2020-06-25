News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man charged after British father and two children died in Father’s Day collision

Man charged after British father and two children died in Father’s Day collision
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 05:15 PM

A man has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash in which a father and his two children died.

Cumbria Police said David Logan, 47, of Broughton Road in Dalton, was remanded to appear at South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on Friday after he was charged in connection with the collision, in which Joshua Flynn, 37, his son Coby-Jay, 15, and daughter Skylar, 12, died.

The family and their beloved dog Troy were out for a Father’s Day walk when they were hit by the Peugeot 206 on Abbey Road in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

In a statement, their family paid tribute to the “doting dad” and his children.

They said: “From the minute we received this terrible news our whole world has been turned upside down and no words can describe how devastated we are feeling.

“We are utterly heartbroken and upset by the loss of Joshua, Coby-Jay and Skylar.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support, the cards and donations received.

“Joshua was a family man and a good guy. He would do absolutely anything for anyone and was a genuine, lovely man.

“He was a loving husband and doting dad.

“Joshua was fitness mad and loved going to the gym and exercising.

“Coby-Jay was a typical teenager, obsessed with computers and computer games, in particular his Nintendo.

“He was a lovely young man, kind, happy and upbeat.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene on Abbey Road, Dalton-in-Furness (Eleanor Barlow/PA)
Floral tributes have been left at the scene on Abbey Road, Dalton-in-Furness (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

“Skylar like any young girl at the moment was Tik Tok mad. Like her brother, she enjoyed playing on computer games – in particular Roblox – exchanging pets.

“She was always so happy with a lovely smile on her face.”

The family also paid tribute to Yorkshire terrier Troy, who was described as “another member of the family” and “such a good and well behaved lad”.

Police are continuing to urge anyone who witnessed the incident or the vehicle in the area to contact them on SCIU@cumbria.police.uk, or to call 101 referencing incident 124 of June 21.

READ MORE

Facebook will tell users if they are about to share an old news article


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CumbriaCumbria PoliceDalton-in-FurnessJoshua Flynn

More in this Section

Plan for Donald Trump’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore draws irePlan for Donald Trump’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore draws ire

Disney delays reopening of California theme parksDisney delays reopening of California theme parks

Qantas to cut 6,000 jobs as airline plots path to survival post-coronavirusQantas to cut 6,000 jobs as airline plots path to survival post-coronavirus

Slavery advocate’s statue pulled down in CharlestonSlavery advocate’s statue pulled down in Charleston


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Gearóid Kenny says people are very welcoming to same-sex couples, but laws need to evolve. He talks to Áilín QuinlanPride 2020: Society moves on, now laws must follow

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilin QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

Konrad Im says LGBT+ groups have a key role to play during the current pandemicLockdown & ‘Out’: LGBT+ support during Covid-19

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »