Man becomes 11th person jailed for Grenfell Tower fraud

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 05:03 PM

A man who pretended he was in a relationship with a Grenfell Tower victim in England to gain accommodation has become the 11th person to be jailed for fraud relating to the tragedy.

Koffi Kouakou claimed to have been living on the 14th floor of the west London high-rise with Zainab Deen, who he said was his partner, Scotland Yard said.

Ms Deen died in the fire on June 14 last year along with her two-year-old son Jeremiah.

Zainab Deen, 22, died along with her son in the Grenfell Tower fire (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Kouakou was given a hotel room for two months before being moved to a council-funded flat, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 53-year-old’s accommodation costs exceeded £30,000 (€34,000), it added.

The toddler died with his mother on June 14 last year (PA)

He was arrested almost a year after the tragedy, on June 7.

Detectives established he had not lived in the tower and was not in a relationship with Ms Deen.

He was jailed for four years at Isleworth Crown Court in England today, after admitting one count of fraud by false representation the previous day.

Press Association


