News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man arrested with burglary tools near beachfront home of Taylor Swift

Man arrested with burglary tools near beachfront home of Taylor Swift
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 04:53 PM

A man US police say came with a backpack full of burglary tools to visit Taylor Swift has been held without bail pending a competency hearing.

The Sun Of Westerly reports 32-year-old David Page Liddle, from Iowa, was held at a court in Rhode Island after authorities said there were concerns he was a flight risk and had previously been accused of stalking the singer.

He had been held on 10,000 US dollars bail after his arrest July 19 not far from Swift’s beachfront mansion.

Taylor Swift performing on stage (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift performing on stage (Ian West/PA)

The Des Moines man is charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.

Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Liddle told officers he was looking to “catch up” with Swift and knew her personally.

Liddle’s public defender had no comment.

- Press Association

More on this topic

NAMA seeks bidders for 'key milestone' in Dublin's Poolbeg Strategic Development ZoneNAMA seeks bidders for 'key milestone' in Dublin's Poolbeg Strategic Development Zone

When tree planting actually damages ecosystemsWhen tree planting actually damages ecosystems

Father describes 'awful fortnight' as Keith Byrne temporarily released from US prisonFather describes 'awful fortnight' as Keith Byrne temporarily released from US prison

Toronto International Film Festival to honour Meryl StreepToronto International Film Festival to honour Meryl Streep

Taylor Swift

More in this Section

Jeremy Corbyn insists Boris Johnson has ‘no plan’ as he demands general electionJeremy Corbyn insists Boris Johnson has ‘no plan’ as he demands general election

Europeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets recordsEuropeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets records

Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’

More could be charged in R Kelly case, court toldMore could be charged in R Kelly case, court told


Lifestyle

Edel Lyons, 31, a former marketing executive and fashion blogger started Rag Revolution just three months ago from her bedroom in Dublin.Fashion revolution in Ireland as dress rental service tackles clothes pollution

It’s 25 years since Quentin Tarantino gave us ‘Pulp Fiction’. Chris Wasser looks back at the movie no one wanted to fund, that would go on to change cinema forever.Pulp Fiction at 25: Influence of ‘unfilmable’ film lives on

They say there’s no use crying over spilt milk. Actually, there is, Luke Rix-Standing reports.Why it really is OK to cry – a new study reveals that it helps your wellbeing

Warning: Don’t take the actor too seriously.10 amusing parenting lessons we’ve learned from Ryan Reynolds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »