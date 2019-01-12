NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man arrested ‘over harassment of British MP outside Parliament’

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 03:30 PM

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence relating to an incident involving MP Anna Soubry that took place in Westminster on Monday.

It is understood the man in custody is James Goddard and the arrest is in connection with remainer MP Ms Soubry being harassed outside Parliament during live television interviews in College Green on Monday.

The Met said a man in his 30s had been arrested at St James Park tube station at 11.42am on Saturday on suspicion of a public order offence.

A spokeswoman said the arrest related to an incident which took place in Westminster on Monday January 7.

The man remains in custody at a central London police station, the force said.

Ms Soubry, a prominent supporter of a second EU referendum, was taunted as she was interviewed in Westminster on Monday, and then harangued by a group of men as she made her way back to parliament.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Anna SoubryBrexitPolicepoliticsWestminster

Related Articles

Volkswagen sets full-year sales record in race for top spot

Flybe rescued by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart consortium

All UK airports must buy anti-drone technology, says Defence Secretary

Man who stabbed pregnant girlfriend to death with scissors is jailed for life

More in this Section

Air pollution exposure linked to increased risk of miscarriage, study finds

'Several people injured' in Paris bakery explosion, police say

Government shutdown the longest federal closure in US history

Saudi woman fleeing alleged abuse heads for asylum in Canada


Lifestyle

Bake with Michelle Darmody: fruits of the chilli plant

Restaurant Review: Grano Ristorante

A new look for a brand new year

This much I know: Musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »