Man arrested over death of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 12:48 PM

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

The 48-year-old was shot as he walked down the stairs to his Edinburgh flat on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday a man has been arrested in connection with his death but has been released, pending further inquiries.

Mr Welsh’s partner and young daughter were at home in the Chester Street flat when he was targeted.

As well as appearing on film he was involved in charity projects in Edinburgh, including helping young people to stay away from a life of crime through his Holyrood Boxing Gym.

- Press Association

