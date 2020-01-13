News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering one of UK’s worst paedophiles

By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 01:14 PM

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in England on suspicion of murdering one of Britain’s worst paedophiles.

Richard Huckle died at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on October 13 last year, reportedly fatally stabbed in his cell with a makeshift blade.

Today Humberside Police said officers had arrested a 29-year-old man and had passed a file to prosecutors for consideration.

They issued a short statement that said: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at HMP Full Sutton on October 13 2019.

Richard Huckle, one of Britain’s worst paedophiles, who was stabbed to death in prison (National Crime Agency/PA)
“A file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and we are awaiting their decision regarding charges.”

Huckle was given 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years.

The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, awarded himself “Pedopoints” for different acts of abuse against 191 youngsters, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.

In online posts, Huckle bragged that it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than those from wealthy Western backgrounds.

He was arrested when he was stopped at Gatwick Airport en route to spend Christmas with his family in 2014, after Australian authorities tipped off the UK’s National Crime Agency.

At the time of his arrest, he was writing a guide to teach fellow paedophiles how to abuse children and avoid detection.

Officers seized his encrypted laptop and managed to uncover more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos although there were other files they were unable to crack.

