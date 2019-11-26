News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Essex lorry deaths

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Essex lorry deaths
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 08:37 AM

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in a lorry trailer found in Grays, Essex.

The man, from Purfleet, Essex, was arrested yesterday morning at a property in Dalston, east London, Essex Police said.

He was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The man remains in custody for questioning.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among the 39 people whose bodies were discovered in the trailer in the early hours of October 23.

Emergency services were called to an industrial estate in Grays shortly after the lorry arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

READ MORE

Lebanon protests on the brink of erupting

More on this topic

‘Asylum seekers will continue to risk their lives’: Irish Refugee Council call for 'real' action‘Asylum seekers will continue to risk their lives’: Irish Refugee Council call for 'real' action

Two 15-year-olds among victims as police name 39 who died in Essex lorryTwo 15-year-olds among victims as police name 39 who died in Essex lorry

All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identifiedAll 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified

High-value assets seized from group believed to be linked to Essex migrant deathsHigh-value assets seized from group believed to be linked to Essex migrant deaths

EssexLondonLorry container deathsTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Two men charged in London kidnap caseTwo men charged in London kidnap case

Deadly earthquake strikes close to Albanian capitalDeadly earthquake strikes close to Albanian capital

Brexit and Scottish independence referendums would cost over £150m, says JohnsonBrexit and Scottish independence referendums would cost over £150m, says Johnson

Lebanon protests on the brink of eruptingLebanon protests on the brink of erupting


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Esther N McCarthy finds five experts to share their tips on how to survive the festive season...without going crackersFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »