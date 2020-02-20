Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing at London mosque

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a mosque.

Police were called to the scene in Park Road, near Regent’s Park, in central London at around 3.10pm on Thursday.

A man in his 70s was found with stab injuries was taken to hospital.

Scotland Yard said he was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as non life-threatening.

The force said officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the stabbing.

Footage posted on social media shows a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt being detained by police inside the mosque.