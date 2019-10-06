News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested in Austria after killing ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend

By Press Association
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 06:28 PM

A man has been arrested in Austria after his ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend were shot dead in the Alpine resort of Kitzbuhel.

The Austrian news agency APA reported that the 25-year-old turned himself in to police in the town east of Innsbruck and admitted to the five killings early on Sunday.

Police said the suspect went to his ex-girlfriend's family home at 4am on Sunday but left when the teenager's father opened the door.

Officers said he then fetched his brother's pistol from his own home and returned.

Police allege that he shot his ex-girlfriend's father as he opened the door, then shot her brother in his bedroom.

After killing her mother, police said he climbed over a balcony into his ex-girlfriend's room and killed the 19-year-old and her 24-year-old boyfriend.

