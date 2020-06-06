News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man arrested following fatal shooting in Hackney

Man arrested following fatal shooting in Hackney
By Press Association
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 05:48 PM

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal shooting in north-east London, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Brackenfield Close in Hackney at about 11.30pm on Friday following reports of shots being fired.

Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics found the victim, who was in his 20s, suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police at the scene on Brackenfield Close (Aaron Chown/PA)
Police at the scene on Brackenfield Close (Aaron Chown/PA)

Despite the efforts of medics and officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The Met said the 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at an east London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine said: “Following initial inquiries we know that there were people in Brackenfield Close at the time of the shooting. I would urge those people, and anyone else who has information that could progress this investigation to get in contact immediately.

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life and has left his family and friends devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, then please get in contact.”

A cordon remains in place at the scene while officers investigate the incident.

The murder is being investigated by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime Command.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 8894 of June 5.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE

Nine further Covid-19 deaths and 24 new cases - NPHET

More on this topic

Gardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in OffalyGardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in Offaly

Sawn-off shotgun and bullets found next to Cork cemeterySawn-off shotgun and bullets found next to Cork cemetery

Man held in UK after armed police respond to weapons reportsMan held in UK after armed police respond to weapons reports

Christchurch marks anniversary of mosque shootingsChristchurch marks anniversary of mosque shootings


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

HackneyTOPIC: Gun crime

More in this Section

Reddit co-founder leaves board and urges black replacementReddit co-founder leaves board and urges black replacement

India and China look to ease tensions in disputed Himalayan regionIndia and China look to ease tensions in disputed Himalayan region

Harder to learn about science with modern technology – Astronomer RoyalHarder to learn about science with modern technology – Astronomer Royal

US officers suspended as man, 75, cracks head after being pushed overUS officers suspended as man, 75, cracks head after being pushed over


Lifestyle

Throw all the veg you’ve got into this easy dish.Jack Monroe’s recalibration supper recipe

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.Michelle Darmody's One list, Five meals

What is the future of fashion and how will the ‘high street’ look when this is all over? Corina Gaffey asks those in the knowThe future of fashion: How the crisis will impact the retail industry and what we wear

Surveying the global market, Des O’Sullivan says when the going gets tough, the tough get goingHow art world is putting changed times in picture

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »